Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after buying an additional 1,476,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

