Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNV. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $38.81 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $160,878.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,659,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,357,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $160,878.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,659,980 shares in the company, valued at $35,357,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,776 shares of company stock valued at $826,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

