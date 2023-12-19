U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USB. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

