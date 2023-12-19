Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %

VRCA stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $63,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at $303,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

