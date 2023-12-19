Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

