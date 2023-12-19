Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $96.00 at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

