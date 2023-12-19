Stifel Nicolaus Increases Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Price Target to $12.00

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.6 %

WEST opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,961.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,296.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 21.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

