Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

