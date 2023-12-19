Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

