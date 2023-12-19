Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

