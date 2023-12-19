Truist Financial Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $54.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of HWC opened at $47.41 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 171.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

