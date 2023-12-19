Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.32. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

