Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $372.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day moving average of $340.36. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

