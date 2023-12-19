CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,329.28, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

