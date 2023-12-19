Needham & Company LLC Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $25.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chewy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,560,000 after buying an additional 344,273 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 81.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
