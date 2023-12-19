StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.36 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.43.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
