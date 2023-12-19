Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.29.

CHD stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

