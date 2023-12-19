StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.64.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
