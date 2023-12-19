StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 203,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

