Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 709,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 365.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

