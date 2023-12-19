Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 22.74 and a quick ratio of 22.74. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.