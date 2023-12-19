Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

