TD Securities Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

