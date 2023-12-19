Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
