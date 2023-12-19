StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

