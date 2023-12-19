Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 8.8 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after buying an additional 1,193,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

