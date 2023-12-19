Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.63.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
