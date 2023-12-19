StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

