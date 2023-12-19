United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Trading Up 26.1 %

X opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

