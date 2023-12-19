StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.50.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $258.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

