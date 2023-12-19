Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

CLS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

