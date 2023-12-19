StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397,475.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

