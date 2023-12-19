StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397,475.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
