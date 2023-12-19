StockNews.com Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
CENX opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.