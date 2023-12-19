StockNews.com Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CENX opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

