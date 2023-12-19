StockNews.com Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.18.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.