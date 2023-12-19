StockNews.com Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.59.

EW opened at $74.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

