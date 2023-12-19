Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

