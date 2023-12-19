The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.54) to GBX 1,300 ($16.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.91) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.07).

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,174 ($14.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5,870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 725.40 ($9.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,047.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 979.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

