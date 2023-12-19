CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

CBAY opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 337,506 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

