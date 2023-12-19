Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

