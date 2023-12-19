Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $234.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Augmedix by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

