Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
