Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.84.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

