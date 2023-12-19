CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CASI Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.