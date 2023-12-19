CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

