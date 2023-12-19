Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.