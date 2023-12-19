StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.10 on Friday. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.