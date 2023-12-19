Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

