OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

