OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
