CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $255.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.96.

CYBR stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

