IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

IGMS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $171,614. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 202,719 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

