Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.03 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $187,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 100.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.