Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

