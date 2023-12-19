Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 87.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,986 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

